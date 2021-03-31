3 arrests made in shooting of 7-year-old girl; suspects still wanted in related shooting that injured 2 juveniles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a seven-year-old child, according to CMPD. Detectives say they are close to making arrests in a separate, but related shooting, that left two other juveniles injured in northwest Charlotte.

Throughout 2020, a total of sixteen juveniles were killed in homicides, showing the how gun violence can impact a person at any age. Police are outraged by the continuing violence, but even more upset that community members aren’t coming forward to help solve the crimes.

That’s why they decided to hold a meeting at Hoskins Avenue Baptist Church Wednesday evening, to try and get the community to give them more information.

“Whenever I get word about a juvenile shot or a juvenile shooting somebody, my first thought is ‘what did we miss as a community and what did we miss as a department?'” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “Nobody in any community should have to worry about gunshots.. or that you cant let your kids and grandkids go outside and play.”

One neighbor who attended the meeting said her home in the Brookfield area has had problems for years.

“My street–I raised two sons in there–has been bad for about a year and a half,” she told FOX 46.

Neighbors sat they’re scared of what’s been happening.

“Scared to death,” Dquesha Faulkner told FOX 46. “I have a house full of girls my oldest is six.”

Faulkner says she’s terrified for her family, and ready to move from her north Charlotte neighborhood after the seven-year-old and two teens were shot hours apart Tuesday.

“We didn’t go no sleep, we were scared to go to the store, we seen so many police cars flying down that way, heard people screaming, we saw people running up the sidewalk,” Faulkner said.

The first shooting on Hovis Road happened just after 3 p.m. Police say two teens were shot when someone came by in a car and started blasting bullets at the teens outside a convenience store.

The around 7 p.m. Tuesday, detectives say the little girl was just playing in her neighborhood in an apartment complex on Marble Street and was caught in the crossfire of two groups of people firing at one another.

“We had a seven-year-old girl that was struck by gunfire and all she was doing was playing in her own neighborhood,” said Major Brian Foley with CMPD.

Police say the shootings are connected by geography and evidence. The crime scenes are about a half mile apart, but detectives said very few neighbors are talking

“I know there are people in that community who know what happened and who know who did it yet they do not come forward to talk to police,” Maj. Foley said.

The teens who were shot and the seven-year-old girl are all expected to recover. But Faulkner says she’s had enough of the violence.

“Last summer someone got shot and killed in this church parking lot,” she said. “We’re getting away from here, it’s scary.”

She’s ready to find a safer neighborhood for herself and her family.

“It’s sad, there’s little kids dying left and right, it’s sad that the people in this community our home we can’t do what we want to do because we have to look over our shoulder because we don’t know who’s responsible we don’t know who’s going to pull out a gun at any minute.”

CMPD says there have been 101 gun shot wound cases, which is a nine percent increase from last year.

“Last year we were concerned about the increase as well. So thats a problem,” Chief Jennings said.

FOX 46 is working to learn the identities of the three suspects police say are in custody for the Marble Street shooting. Police say the suspects are between the ages of 17 and 21.

There are leads for the Hovis Road incident, but no direct arrests in that case that this time, detectives say.