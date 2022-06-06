CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second victim has died following a Memorial Day weekend accident that sent nearly a dozen people to the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 10 p.m. last Sunday near Freedom Drive and Toddville Road over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The driver of a Cadillac, identified as Michael Jordan II, 40, and his seven juvenile passengers were transported to Atrium Main with various life-threatening injuries. The seven passengers were not correctly restrained in the vehicle, CMPD said. The driver of a Nissan, identified as Ricky Lamont Dinkins, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash. The front seat passenger, Bruno Alessandro Velez Coba, 24, was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

Coba succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police confirmed on Monday.

The initial investigation revealed that the Nissan, operated by Dinkins, was driving recklessly on Freedom Drive near Little Rock Road where it sideswiped a vehicle and continued at a high rate of speed without stopping. While speeding, the Nissan entered the intersection of Freedom Drive and Toddville Road, running a red light. Once the Nissan entered the intersection, it struck the Cadillac, which was making a left turn.

CMPD said excessive speed and reckless driving by Dinkins are believed to be the contributing factors to this crash. Impairment is also suspected to be a factor for Dinkins; however, toxicology results are pending.

The driver of the Cadillac, Jordan II, has also been charged. He has been charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with an open container, and seven counts of misdemeanor child abuse, CMPD said.

Jordan’s impairment does not appear to be the cause of this crash, police said.