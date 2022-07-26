CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CMPD wants the public to be on the lookout for an armed-and-dangerous suspect wanted for the homicide of a 19-year-old earlier this month.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Demetrius Tyrek Mason is wanted for first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Investigators had earlier arrested 18-year-old Nyquan Demartrice Marriner with murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police say it happened around 5:00 p.m. on July 5 on the 1700 block of Camp Greene Street near Freedom Drive.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service and upon arrival found Yimere Joyner unresponsive from a gunshot wound. Joyner was pronounced dead on the scene, CMPD says.

Any information should be provided to detectives with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) at (704) 534-2994

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Mason.The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.