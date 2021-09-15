2nd driver involved in Charlotte deadly wreck charged

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A second driver who was involved in a deadly wreck that occurred earlier this month has been charged, CMPD said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 11 p.m. on September 1, a Wednesday, near 3600 Beatties Ford Road.

Alphonso Platt, 62, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a wreck and was found suffering from injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Ahmah Norris, 42, was the driver of the vehicle and following an initial investigation was charged with driving while intoxicated and no operator’s license, according to the police report.

Detectives determined Norris’ vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling in the same direction and then left the roadway. Platt was a passenger in Norris’ vehicle. another passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The other car involved flipped over and landed on its roof, however, the driver, 30-year-old Una Uche, was able to escape with non-life-threatening injuries. CMPD later determined Uche rear-ended Norris causing Norris to run off the roadway and strike a tree. Uche faces multiple charges including reckless driving and death by motor vehicle.

DWI Task Force, a major crash unit, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.