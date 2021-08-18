Some Closure: Suspect charged in 2019 murder of 23-year-old father

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who had already been in custody on unrelated charges has now been charged with a 2019 murder of a 23-year-old father, CMPD said Wednesday.

Two years ago on August 8 around 9 p.m. on a Thursday near 1400 Ventura Way Drive in northeast Charlotte, officers responded to calls regarding a shooting at an apartment complex. Samuel Stitt, 23 at the time, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

K-9, CSI, CFD, operations command, Medic, a mobile crisis team, and the DA’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

Investigators ruled this a homicide but the case went cold. Family members told Fox 46 Stitt had gone to the apartment complex to pick up his child from his ex-girlfriend.

On Wednesday, CMPD announced James McIlwaine, 29, was charged with Stitt’s murder. McIlwaine was in custody already on unrelated charges and was served warrants for multiple charges including murder, robbery, and conspiracy.

