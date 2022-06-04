CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim in Friday’s early morning homicide investigation in north Charlotte, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 6 a.m. Friday morning near 7900 Philadelphia Court in a residential community, not far from the Northlake Mall.

26-year-old Herbert Eaton was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Victim services, Child Development-Community Policing Technicians, and the DA’s Officer were among the departments that responded to the scene.

Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Northlake Mall in Charlotte

There is no motive or mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.