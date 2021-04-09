24-year-old shot and killed in ongoing E CLT homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Friday afternoon after a man was shot and killed at an east Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD said.

The deadly shooting occurred in the middle of the day, just before 12:45 p.m., near the 8700 block of Parkland Circle.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic and was later identified as Ashford Peal Jr., 26.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.