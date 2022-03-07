CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 24-year-old man was killed Monday morning following a shooting in southeast Charlotte, CMPD announced.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 3:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, in southeast Charlotte near Springfields Gardens Drive.

CMPD officers were told Juwan Hernandez, 24, had arrived at Matthews’ Novant Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Monday, according to the police report.

Homicide detectives, operations command, the DA’s office, CSI, and Charlotte Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.