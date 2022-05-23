CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 24-year-old has been charged in last month’s deadly shooting of a 23-year-old in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, near 300 West Woodlawn Road near the I-77 corridor in southwest Charlotte.

RELATED: Victim ID’d in southwest Charlotte shooting: CMPD

Christian Siley, 23, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to identify Alexander Holman, 24, as the suspect in Siley’s murder, and last Thursday Holman was arrested on unrelated charges, according to the police report. He was charged with Siley’s murder following an interview that was conducted.

A motive has not been released and this remains an active investigation.