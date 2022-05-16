CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Phase II of Concourse A expansion is underway at Charlotte Douglas International, the airport announced Monday.

The construction is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2024 and will feature a 10-gate addition housing Delta Air Lines and three common-use gates.

RELATED | Charlotte Douglas ranks 5th busiest airport worldwide, ACI says

The 191,848-square-foot expansion will have auto-tinting window glass to help control temperature and sunlight. Additionally, it will feature gate seats with integrated power to charge electronic devices, terrazzo flooring, and two new art pieces currently in development.

Concessions include a retail store, a restaurant, and two open bars.

Restrooms are to be equipped with modern finishes and water-saving toilets and sinks.

The cost for the project tops out at $231 million. This will be paid by a North Carolina Airport Improvement Program state grant, Passenger Facility Charge bonds, and non-Passenger Facility Charge bonds.