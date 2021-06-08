23-year-old killed in overnight crash in NE Charlotte; driver facing DWI charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 23-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle overnight crash on Monday and the driver has been arrested, CMPD said on Tuesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the crash around 2 a.m. on Monday near 4900 North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte.

Ricardo Gonzalez, 23, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Gonzalez was a passenger in a Cadillac Escalade that was being driven by Alejandro Vega, 24. According to the police report, the Escalade was speeding and several bottles of alcohol were in the SUV. Vega lost control, the vehicle flipped, and struck two power poles. Neither Vega or Gonzalez were wearing seatbelts, evidence indicated.

Vega was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was then arrested and charged with felony death, driving with a revoked license, and DWI.

CSI, DWI Task Force, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.