22-year-old man shot to death in South Tryon, CMPD begs for answers

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot a young man in his 20’s at a shopping plaza in South Charlotte.

It happened in broad daylight around 11am Saturday near the 7700 block of South Tryon Street.

CMPD identified the victim as 22-year-old Solomon Fleming Jr.

The young man’s mother, sister and step father were on scene but they didn’t wish to speak with media. This is the 71st homicide in Charlotte and police are begging for the public’s help in finding out what happened.

Lucille Puckett is an activist in Charlotte. She says her son was murdered in 2016 and she has showed up to dozens of crime scenes following his murder.

“That baby should not be on that ground laying over there and lost his life because he came to a store and somebody hunted him down like an animal in a forest somewhere,” said Puckett.

“This is what I do. I’m normally at the homicide scenes. My son was murdered in 2016. Where there is a body… there’s a mother, a sister, brother, family member, there’s friends,” said Puckett.

Right now, police have no suspects in custody, but they’re asking for the public’s help to change that.

“Do not, please don’t… let yourself become desensitized yo the fact that another human being’s life was lost on the streets of Charlotte,” said Dave Robinson CMPD Spokesman.

Crime stoppers is completely anonymous.

If you know what happened and you can help police, please dial the crime stoppers line and provide information, 704-334-1600.