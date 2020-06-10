Breaking News
NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT DAY DECLARED FOR WEDNESDAY
Protest photo goes viral; COVID-19 survival story

21-year-old who was shot over the weekend dies, CMPD says

Charlotte
Charlotte police are investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in north Charlotte after a gunshot wound victim succumbed to injuries Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 2:45 a.m. Saturday near 6700 Neuhoff Lane. A man who police have identified as Ahmad Kadir, 21, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Kadir was transported to the hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. Kadir died on Tuesday.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

FOX 46 Charlotte

