21-year-old accused of murder near UNCC is arrested in Wilmington: CMPD

UNIVERSITY CITY (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man in a June shooting, CMPD announced Wednesday.

Christopher Flood, 21, has been charged with the murder of Tavarus Taybron, 24.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. on June 21, a Sunday, near 1300 Varsity Lane.

Taybron was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a common area of the apartment complex and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives identified Flood as the suspect and he was taken into custody on Wednesday in Wilmington in a joint operation with Wilmington PD, CMPD said. He is expected to eventually be transferred to Mecklenburg County.

Homicide detectives, CFD, victim services, CSI, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.