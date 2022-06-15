CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The 2027 Army-Navy game will not be hosted by Charlotte, the Army-Navy Game announced.

Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium made a bid to host the game in March. Instead, the 2027 game will be hosted by Philadelphia.

We’ve got it confirmed on @CSLonQCN: Charlotte & Bank of America Stadium are making a bid to host the 2027 Army/Navy Game — Christian Audi (@TheEpicAudi) March 8, 2022

This will be the 91st time Philadelphia will host the match.

“Extraordinary efforts put forth throughout the bidding process made evaluations and final city selections highly competitive,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “Proposals brought forward included local, city, and state dignitaries to ensure the most comprehensive presentation could be made to the selection committee.”

The announcement unveiled the location sites for the next five years. Those include: