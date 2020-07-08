Quail Hollow President’s Cup moved back a year, PGA says

The City of Charlotte will have to wait an additional year to host the President’s cup, PGA Tour officials announced on Wednesday.

Originally planned for September 30 through October 3 in 2021, the tourney will now happen in 2022 on September 19-25. The President’s Cup will be held at Quail Hollow. That means the Presidents Cup, held every two years, will return to even-numbered years.

The Wells Fargo Championship will also now take place in Charlotte in 2021 and 2023. It will be held in Potomac in 2022.

RELATED: Quail Hollow selected to host 2025 PGA Championship

This date change was residual from another major tournament move announced on Wednesday. The 43rd Ryder Cup, which had been set to take place this fall in Wisconsin at Whistling Straits will be postponed until 2021.

The PGA Tour still hasn’t allowed spectators at its events, and no other golf tournament is dependent on partisan cheering like the Ryder Cup.

“Unlike other major sporting events that are played in existing stadiums, we had to make a decision now about building facilities to host the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible. Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call. We are grateful to PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners at the TOUR for their flexibility and generosity in the complex task of shifting the global golf calendar.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The Associated Press contributed to this article.