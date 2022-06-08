CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Harding University High School student and a 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in west Charlotte, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots in the 5700 block of Leake Street around 12 p.m. Saturday, June 4, where Andy Hernandez, 17, was found inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The vehicle had crashed into a tree, CMPD sad. Medic pronounced Hernandez deceased at the scene.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

An initial investigation revealed Brenice Gibson, 18, and a 15-year-old as the main suspects. The 15-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, June 7. Gibson was taken into custody at Harding University High School Wednesday, June 8, and charged with murder, CMPD said.

RELATED: 17-year-old found shot to death in vehicle crashed into tree in west Charlotte, police say

Both teens were additionally charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to this case.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.