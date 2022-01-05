2 suspects in stolen vehicle arrested after I-85, I-485 police pursuit

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects in a stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit that began in Gaston County and ended up on I-485, Charlotte Police said Wednesday.

Officers with CMPD attempted to locate a reported stolen vehicle out of Gaston County around midday on Wednesday.

The vehicle was observed at a gas station and officers attempted to get out and make contact. The vehicle fled, jumped onto I-85 and I485 where he lost control and crashed, according to the police report. Multiple suspects were observed fleeing the vehicle on foot and a perimeter was set up. A K9 unit was dispatched and ultimately both suspects were taken into custody.

Waxhaw mother didn’t realize thieves broke into her car until they tried to spend almost $10,000

The names of the suspects have not yet been released and no charges have been mentioned at this time. This remains an active investigation.