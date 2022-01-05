2 suspects in stolen vehicle arrested after I-85, I-485 police pursuit

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects in a stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit that began in Gaston County and ended up on I-485, Charlotte Police said Wednesday.

Officers with CMPD attempted to locate a reported stolen vehicle out of Gaston County around midday on Wednesday.

The vehicle was observed at a gas station and officers attempted to get out and make contact. The vehicle fled, jumped onto I-85 and I485 where he lost control and crashed, according to the police report. Multiple suspects were observed fleeing the vehicle on foot and a perimeter was set up. A K9 unit was dispatched and ultimately both suspects were taken into custody.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released and no charges have been mentioned at this time. This remains an active investigation.

