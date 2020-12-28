2 stabbing victims fighting life-threatening injuries in south Charlotte incident

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Two stabbing victims are fighting life-threatening injuries following an incident on Monday in south Charlotte.
Officials confirmed late Monday afternoon they responded to a stabbing incident near Providence Road and Pineville-Matthews Road.
Medic said two patients were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect, arrests were made, or what led to the stabbing.
This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.
