CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were seriously injured in an accidental fire at a duplex in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, 23 firefighters responded to the duplex on the 6000 block of Branch Hill Circle and rescued two occupants inside.

Officials said the fire was caused by “unattended cooking.” Four adults and three dogs were displaced.

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.