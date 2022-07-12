CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been sentenced for an armed robbery at a convenience store just north of Uptown two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday.

29-year-old Charlotte resident Rodrick Tillman was sentenced to more than nine years and 24-year-old Charlotte resident Brandon Martin was sentenced to 11 years for a 2020 armed robbery at the Xpress Mart convenience store on N. Tryon St.

Both men pled guilty in February. Acting as a customer, Tillman entered the store and approached the counter when Martin walked in, court documents showed. Martin pulled out a semi-automatic with an extended mag and then Tillman pulled out a semi-automatic and held the gun to the cashier’s head, records showed.

The two men fled with about $400 in cash. Both men were later involved in a shooting incident in which Martin was shot and taken to the hospital. During the incident three loaded guns were discovered in Martin’s vehicle, records stated.

It was later discovered that Martin is affiliated with the Bloods street gang, investigators said.