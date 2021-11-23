2 more suspects arrested in south Charlotte shooting that left 2 dead

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two more suspects have been arrested in a south Charlotte shooting that left two people dead, Charlotte police said Tuesday.

28-year-old Anthony Mitchell, along with a juvenile, have both been taken into custody and face charges. Both the juvenile and Mitchell are facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on March 15th near 7500 Kings Ridge Drive. Isaiah Doctor-Muhammad, 22 at the time, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Lee’Vantay Rankin, 26 at the time, had been transported to the hospital prior to police arriving. She was later pronounced dead.

A third victim showed up at the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An ongoing investigation led detectives in September to identify 28-year-old Marteicus Taylor as a suspect and he was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

CSI, the DA’s Office, victim services, operations command, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.