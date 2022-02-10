2 more Charlotte streets renamed to remove white supremacist and Confederate ties

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Charlotte has renamed two more streets as part of the Legacy Commission’s street renaming work to remove white supremacist and Confederate names from city streets.

The new street names for Morrison Boulevard and East/West Hill Street will go into effect in March. Morrison Boulevard will be replaced with an extension of the current Carnegie Boulevard as of March 31.

East/West Hill Street has four non-continuous sections that require four new names that will go into effect on March 18.

West Hill Street between McNinch Street and South Cedar Street will be renamed Westmere Avenue.

West Hill Street between South Cedar Street and Eldridge Street will be renamed Stadium View Drive

East Hill Street at Royal Court will be renamed Civil Street.

East/West Hill Street between South Church Street and South College Street will be renamed Good Samaritan Way.*

The final streets to be renamed in Charlotte include Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street. Residents and business owners who live and work in the area are currently submitting new name suggestions. A final vote for the top three names will occur in May and June.

*Good Samaritan Way is in honor of Good Samaritan Hospital, built in 1891 as the first private hospital in North Carolina built to provide services to Charlotte’s African American community. The hospital was razed in 1996 to make room for what is now Bank of American Stadium.