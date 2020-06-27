2-month-old baby girl killed in Statesville wreck, 4 sent to hospital

A 2-month-old baby was killed in a Statesville car accident on Thursday, local officials say.

Officers responded to the accident near 1200 Museum Road involving two vehicles. An initial investigation showed that Jaheim Simpson, the driver of the vehicle, went left of the center line into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. A two-month-old and a 2-year-old were passengers and were immediately transported, along with Jaheim Simpson, to the hospital.

The 2-month old, Jamaree Simpson, died from the injuries she sustained. The two-year-old, Maari Simpson, as well as Jaheim Simpson, are both still being treated at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, Tanisha Marshall, is in stable condition and is still being treated at the hospital as well.

This remains an active investigation.

