Arrests made in Jersey Mike’s and Dollar General armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men have been arrested and charged with a series of robberies that occurred in and around Charlotte, CMPD said on Wednesday.

Officials say Terrence White, 29, and Travis Chislom, also 29, are responsible for multiple robberies at various businesses including a Jersey Mike’s, and a Dollar General.

White was arrested on February 11 and Chislom this past Tuesday. The robberies occurred on February 9th and 10th.

The suspects were able to escape with property belonging to the businesses and threatened employees of the locations with a deadly weapon.

Both men face multiple charges including armed robbery, and felony possession of a gun.