CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two separate shooting homicides occurred overnight in the Queen City, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to the first incident around 1 a.m. near 7200 East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte. A victim was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers responded to the second incident around 3 a.m. near 900 McAlway Road near the Cotswold neighborhood. A victim was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers said they are not searching for any suspects in this case at this time. It is still unclear if a suspect is in custody.

Operations command, victim services, the DA’s Office, Medic, and CFD were among the departments that responded to both scenes. Det. Savelle is handling the East Independence investigation and Det. Akers is handling the McAlway case.

There is no motive given in either incident or mention of any arrests and both cases remain active.

There are now 60 homicides in Charlotte in 2022.