Dump trucks collide on Moores Chapel Road, killing two, officials say

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people died in a fiery collision that involved a pair of dump trucks Wednesday afternoon, Medic said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 p.m. on Moores Chapel Road between Performance Road and Wilkinson Boulevard.

A pair of dump trucks had been engulfed in flames and two victims were pronounced dead on the scene, Medic confirmed.

CMPD shut down surrounding roadways for hours due to the accident. Speed is suspected as a contributing factor, CMPD told Fox 46.

It is unclear at this time what led to the accident and if any others were injured.

