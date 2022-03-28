CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were injured in a shooting midday Monday not far from an elementary school, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with QCN.

Officers responded to calls regarding an injury due to an assault with a deadly weapon on Oakdale Road in north Charlotte on Monday, March 28.

The incident occurred near Oakdale Elementary School, which was not in session at the time, police said.

Two people were found and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said. The incident was in no way related to the school and the shooting just happened to occur in close proximity, police said.