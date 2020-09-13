2 injured in related east Charlotte shooting and traffic incident: Medic

Two people were injured during a related shooting and traffic accident that happened in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon, local officials said.

Medic responded to calls near the intersection of Eastway Drive and Kilborne Drive around 2:45 p.m.

Two patients were transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. One was injured from the accident, the other from a gunshot wound.

It is unclear if there is a suspect at this time.

CSI, CFD, and CMPD were among the departments who responded to the incident.

This remains an active investigation and is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

