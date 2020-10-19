Man, woman shot dead in east Charlotte homicide investigation

Two people are dead following a shooting in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to gunshots around Noon near 2100 Kilborne Drive. A man and a woman both were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead while the female was transported to Atrium Main where she was pronounced dead.

CSI, the DAs office, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

