2 arrests during an otherwise peaceful day of protests Sunday

Despite one isolated incident, Sunday’s protests in and around Charlotte remained peaceful.

Multiple marches and protests occurred throughout the day including in Fort Mill.

The first event CMPD facilitated occurred around 5:30 p.m. with a group of about 1000 protesters marching along Ballantyne Commons Parkway and lasted for about two hours.

The second event occurred around 7 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park with a large group of protesters. The third event happened at Marshall Park around 7:30 p.m. and lasted for a couple of hours.

Around 10 p.m. a group of about 100 protesters near Marshall Park began marching towards uptown. One of CMPD’s captains, Brad Koch, was injured after multiple people became hostile towards him. Gloria Merriweather, 28, and Tomeka Hayes, 36, were both arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Merriweather faces additional assault charges.

So far since the protests have begun, 125 arrests have been made, at least 22 weapons have been seized, and 19 officers have been injured.

