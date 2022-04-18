CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Less than 24 hours after W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd was a crime scene, police on dirt bikes and cruisers patrolled Romare Bearden Park, and the streets

“A little bit concerned because I walk my dog here every day,” said Leona Liu.

Sunday night, the area was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Evidence markers were on the road; police were inspecting some bicycles, and Medic was helping a man who was shot inside a car.

Monday, Queen City News learned the victim is a 19-year-old man.

“I actually heard the shots because I was walking that way and I came by and saw the guy was sitting in his car,” said Christian Hammond. “He was shot in the side, but it wasn’t a lot of bleeding and stuff, so they told us that he was going to be OK.”

People living in the apartments surrounding Romare Bearden Park began taking videos of the scene when they heard the commotion.

“We were up there on the 20th floor, and we heard a couple backfiring shots it sounded like from a car or something,” said Jack Mcdermott.

Some, however, say they didn’t hear a thing.

“My son and I were walking back from Valhalla,” said Lori White, “and we were surprised we hadn’t heard anything. Everything was roped off and there were police cars.”

Although many tell QCN the scene looked like the result of a fight that escalated into gunfire, the police report states the victims did not know the shooter.

“People now don’t know how to fight with their hands,” Hammond said. “They use guns, which is stupid.”