19-year-old fatally shot in NE Charlotte homicide investigation; no suspect yet

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was fatally shot in a residential community in northeast Charlotte overnight Sunday, Charlotte Police say.

Officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim inside a car around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 2000 East Independence Blvd. A man, later identified as 19-year-old Daniel Morales, was found inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. About 30 minutes prior, officers had responded to calls regarding gunshots near 1000 Ann Elizabeth Drive off North Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte. Witnesses told officers the victim had already left to go to the hospital.

Both of these calls involved the same incident, CMPD confirmed.

Victim services, the DA’s Office, operations command, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or motive given for the shootings and this remains an active investigation.

This is the city’s 87th homicide of 2021.