CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old and a juvenile are facing murder charges in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old last month near Uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Detectives were able to identify two suspects in the case. On Wednesday18-year-old Zachary Monroe was arrested and is facing murder charges. On Monday a juvenile was arrested and charged with murder.

Belmont Police and SBI assisted in Monroe’s arrest.

Officers initially responded to calls regarding gunshots around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 24th near 1000 West Trade St. just outside of Uptown. 19-year-old Kaleb Hagins was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers learned that both victims had been driven to the Transit Center on East Trade St.

Teen ID’d as person killed in shooting in Uptown Charlotte last Friday, police say

Victim services, the DA’s Office, operations command, CSI, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive given in the shooting and this remains an active investigation.