18-year-old charged with murder in brazen drive-by shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman who was shot in her vehicle while she was stopped at a traffic light on Tuckaseegee Road in March, police said.

Christopher Chisholm, 18, has been charged with the murder of Briana Stephenson. Chisholm was already in custody and has just now been formally served warrants.

CMPD officers responded March 8 around 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of Tuckaseegee and Freedom and found Stephenson as well as Jaquavious Royster both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Royster suffered minor injuries but Stephenson was immediately transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Stephenson and Royster were at a stoplight when another car pulled up and fired a gun into their vehicle.

Chisholm is being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon occ prop-convey in oper, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

This remains an active and open investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Anyone with further information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoopers at 704-334-1600.