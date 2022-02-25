CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges including murder in the death of his grandfather Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Police responded to the 600 block of Glasgow Road around noon to assist a medic call for service.

Upon arrival, officers found Horace Cook, 66, suffering from an injury. Cook was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

As a result of the homicide unit’s investigation, Cook’s grandson, Nicholas Smith, 18, was identified as a suspect.

Already having an outstanding warrant for his arrest — patrol officers found Smith nearby in Cook’s vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

After Smith’s arrest, he was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview with detectives.

Following that interview, he was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, armed robbery, and larceny of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation.