CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old in last month’s shooting at a Wendy’s, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20th to a Wendy’s on Northlake Central Parkway.

19-year-old Aveon Baker was found suffering gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. An initial investigation identified 18-year-old Khamarin Floyd as a suspect and a search ensued. He was interviewed Saturday after a murder warrant was issued and subsequently arrested and charged, according to the police report.

Teen killed in north Charlotte shooting near Northlake Mall: Police

Homicide detectives, CSI, operations command, the DA’s office, CFD, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.