Tragic: 16-year-old ID’d as E CLT homicide victim

CMPD conducted the city’s 104th homicide of 2020 Saturday evening in east charlotte.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday near 6700 N. Tryon and Orchard Trace Lane. A victim, later identified as Ruben Contreras, 16, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Contreras was found on the ground outside suffering from gunshot wounds at what appears to be a strip mall with a bodega and other retail stores.

The DA’s Office, victim services, CFD, and homicide prosecutors were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.

This is the first time the city of Charlotte has seen the yearly homicide total crest above 100 in back-to-back years since records started being kept in 1984, according to CMPD.

