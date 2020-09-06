15-year-old arrested in deadly motorcycle wreck on N. Tryon

A 15-year-old juvenile female driving with no license on N. Tryon struck an excessively speeding motorcycle that ultimately caught fire, and killed the driver, authorities say.

Officers responded to calls regarding an accident involving a motorcycle and a car around 8:30 p.m. on Friday near N. Tryon and Dorton Street.

The driver of a Yamaha FZ1 motorcycle, 22-year-old Reginald Page, was found suffering from injuries. He was transported to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed Page was speeding excessively on N. Tryon and collided with a Honda sedan that was leaving a parking lot. Page continued on his motorcycle before it caught fire and became completely engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Honda sedan, a 15-year-old juvenile female, was arrested for driving without a license. She was then released to a guardian. No impairment by the juvenile is suspected. Page did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license.

The DWI Task Forc, and CSI were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

