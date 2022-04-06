CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of another 15-year-old in a shooting two months ago in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Teen hospitalized after north Charlotte shooting Friday night has died: Police

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11 p.m. on February 18th at an apartment complex on Mallard Park Drive in north Charlotte. A 15-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where they were later pronounced dead.

Medic, CFD, Violent Crime Apprehension, and the homicide unit are among the departments that have been involved in the case.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old juvenile as the suspect and they were arrested Tuesday, April 5th.

Officers said the suspect was arrested without incident and the victim’s family has been notified of the arrest.