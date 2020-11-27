15 families displaced after overnight Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fifteen families were displaced after a south Charlotte apartment caught fire early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said more than 40 firefighters responded to an apartment building on Fall Creek Lane and were able to control the fire within an hour.

Update 2 Alarm Structure Fire; 1100 Falls Creek Ln; 15 families displaced that includes 20 adults, 8 children & various pets; @CFD_Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting the fire; working smoke alarms alerted occupants; @CMPD assisted with evacuation by knocking on doors pic.twitter.com/OTiMfDlaVc — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 27, 2020

16 total units were affected by the blaze, displacing 15 families, including 20 adults, 8 children and some pets.

Officials said no one was reported injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

