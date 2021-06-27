Suspect sought after 13-year-old is killed in WT Harris Blvd. hit-and-run

Suspect’s vehicle is a Chevrolet Equinox with a dent near the front right grill. Photo credit: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run that tragically left a 13-year-old boy dead overnight in east Charlotte, CMPD said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a hit-and-run around 2 a.m. on Sunday near 4000 East WT Harris Boulevard. Kevin Osorto, 13, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Osorto was walking along the right shoulder of a southbound lane when he was struck. The suspect’s vehicle is a 2016 or 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with a dent near the front right grill, the police report indicated. The color of the vehicle is unknown.

DWI Task Force, CSI, and a major crash unit were among the department’s that responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.