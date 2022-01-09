11K+ Duke Energy customers lose power near South End, Wesley Heights

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Over 11,000 Duke Energy customers near the Wesley Heights and South End neighborhoods lost power Sunday afternoon, the company said.

The outage came as a result of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Separate reports from the Charlotte Fire Department about a subject climbing up an electrical transmission tower are believed to be unrelated, although Fox 46 is working to confirm. That incident occurred near West Woodlawn Road and Wallingford Street in southwest Charlotte.

By 4:47 p.m. Duke had reported power had been restored with less than 2,000 being affected. The outage was reported around 3 p.m. The electrical company services about 499,000 customers in Mecklenburg County.