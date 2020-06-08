11-year-old recovering from being shot near CLT airport

Charlotte police are trying to find a suspect after an 11-year-old boy was shot on Sunday in west charlotte, officials say.

Officers responded to calls near 5700 Leake Street around 8:30 p.m. to an apparent gunshot wound victim. Officers found an 11-year-old shot in the calf. He was transported to CMC Main and is expected to recover.

an initial investigation showed that the boy was playing outside at the Little rock Apartments when a suspect fired shots hitting the boy, and two parked and unoccupied vehicles.

It does not appear the 11-year-old boy was targeted, the police report indicated. there is no suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android