CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Area Transit System operates a total of 70 bus routes.

“I take the bus a lot,” said rider Shondale Brey.

Oftentimes, however, riders say the schedules are inconsistent.

“They get behind schedule every now and then,” said rider Mark King.

As Charlotte leaders map out what future transportation in the Queen City will look like, they’ll have to figure out how to hire people to operate the buses and trains.

More than 100 bus operators were absent on Wednesday, resulting in delays for CATS buses.

“The 9 didn’t show up, the 17 was not there and then I thought I was going to be able to take the free train, but it stopped right there at the transit, and I got stuck,” Brey said.

While the transit system didn’t state the reason, some wonder if recent attacks on operators are impacting the numbers.

“I heard that someone got shot and maybe that has a lot to do with it,” Brey said. “Maybe they’re thinking it’s unsafe.”

On top of that, their new real-time CATS-Pass App isn’t really accurate at all.

CATS continues to struggle with so-called ‘ghost buses’ that show they’re on schedule but aren’t actually in service.

“On Sunday, for example, it was like 2 hours off and a lot of times it’s 10-15 minutes off and it hurts because people got to go to work and stuff and schedules,” Brey said.

Queen City News has reached out to CATS for current bus driver numbers, and openings.