CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 10-year-old boy drowned outside of a home in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

Police records show the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a home on the 5800 block of Rupert Lane.

A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 13-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital with injuries, the report indicated.

CMPD said the incident was classified as a “public accident.”

No details were released about what led up to the drowning.