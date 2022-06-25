CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 10 people were displaced after a house fire in west Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. on the 3400 block of Sargent Drive near Clanton Park.
Officials say the fire was deemed accidental, as a torch-style cigarette lighter was dropped onto combustibles.
No injuries were reported, however, a dog died in the blaze and an estimated $40,000 was lost.
More than 30 firefighters responded to control the fire in less than 10 minutes.