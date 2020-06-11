1 seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-77 NB in uptown, major delays reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a rollover tractor-trailer crash in uptown Charlotte Thursday, Medic confirms.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate-77 northbound at Wilkinson Blvd.

“Traffic Advisory; I-77 North @ Wilkinson Blvd shut down due to MVA with Hazardous Conditions; seek alternate route,” Charlotte Fire tweeted.

According to NC DOT, the expected impact to traffic Thursday afternoon is high. Traffic is already backed up to the interchange with Interstate-85.

Drivers are asked to take Exit 11 B (Brookshire Frway) and continue on Brookshire Blvd to Exit 1 B (I-77) to re-access I-77.