1 person killed, another injured in northwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead after a crash in northwest Charlotte Monday morning, according to officials.

CMPD reported the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on Brookshire Boulevard near Pleasant Grove Road.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead. Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The outbound lanes of Brookshire Blvd were closed while authorities cleared the scene.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash.