2 charged in shootout that injured 1-year-old in southeast Charlotte; others still sought

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old were charged Tuesday after a shooting in southeast Charlotte that injured two, including a one-year-old that was grazed in the head, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting around 6 p.m. near 5700 Independence Blvd., a highly trafficked time right around the evening weekday commute.

Detectives learned ‘occupants’ in a gold sedan pulled up next to another vehicle and both cars exchanged gunfire. The gold sedan with side-swipe damage in the driver’s side as well as its occupants are still being sought.

De’Aaron Truesdale (CMPD)

In the second vehicle, a one-year-old child was shot in the head, however, is expected to recover. The driver, 19-year-old De’Aaron Truesdale, was not injured and has been charged. He faces multiple charges including child abuse, hit-and-run, and assault with a deadly weapon. A third passenger, a 15-year-old unidentified juvenile, suffered a gunshot wound in the leg and is expected to recover. The juvenile has been charged with possession of a gun as a minor.

CSI, CFD, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is the second shooting in just two weeks involving children under the age of 5 in the Charlotte metro. A three-year-old tragically was killed when two cars pulled up to a home in the evening two weeks ago in north Charlotte and opened fire.

Nine children have been shot in Charlotte dating back to August, according to city data.

FOX 46 Charlotte

